A man was in life-threatening condition early Sunday after suffering an apparent gunshot wound near downtown, police said.
Fort Wayne Police Department officers on routine patrol at Hanna and Hayden streets about 3:25 a.m. heard several gunshots fired nearby, according to a news release.
While the officers were canvassing the area, 911 dispatch received a call about a wounded man in the parking lot of the East Central Towers Apartments at 905 E. Washington Blvd., less than a mile away.
Officers found the man conscious and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital in serious condition.
A doctor later downgraded his condition to life-threatening, the release said.
Preliminary information indicates the shooting occurred in the parking lot, the release said. Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the apartment complex and interviewing potential witnesses.
The shooting is under investigation by police and the Allen County prosecutor’s office. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.