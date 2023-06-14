Thousands of shoppers returned to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum today for the 37th annual Vera Bradley outlet sale.
This was the first time the Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale has returned since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sale will go on all week, with four daily ticketed session Wednesday through Friday. Shoppers can also enjoy non-ticketed sessions Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kelly Brown, Vera Bradley vice president of retail, said the brand has deals on products up to 80% off, and she expects about 40,000 customers at the sale this week.
"We really enjoy having our customers all here and having fun with us, and getting these great bargains," she said.