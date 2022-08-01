A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Elkhart teen believed to be in danger and who may need medical attention, Indiana State Police said today.
Antonio Mikell, 15, was last seen at 3:15 p.m. Saturday wearing a Trump 2020 T-shirt and pajama pants with Christmas lights, and was carrying a silver suitcase, state police said in the alert.
Antonio is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, black, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about him is asked to contact the Elkhart County sheriff's department at 574-533-4151 or dial 911.