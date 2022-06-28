A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a South Bend teenager believed to be in extreme danger, Indiana State Police said today.
Devin Dague, 15, was last seen at 1 p.m. Monday in Mishawaka, state police said in the alert.
He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 135 pounds, white, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and red sweatpants.
Devin may be a passenger in a black older-model Ford pickup truck with red stripes driven by Nadan Stallings, 17. Nadan is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 159 pounds, black, with black hair and black eyes.
Anyone with information about Devin is asked to contact South Bend police at 574-235-9201 or dial 911.