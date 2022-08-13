The Lansing, Michigan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Vance Beasley, a 68-year-old white male, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, gray hair with green eyes, and was last seen driving a blue 2010 Subaru Outback with Michigan license plate J8031
Vance is missing from Lansing and was last seen in Fort Wayne on Aug. 3, 2022, at 11:41 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Vance Beasley, contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-7600 or 911.