The New Haven Police Department issued a statewide Silver Alert on Tuesday evening as it investigates the disappearance of a local teen who has been missing for three days and is believed to be in danger.
A news release said the missing youth was 14-year-old Lillian Englehart. She was last seen in New Haven at 12:15 a.m. Sunday.
A white female, she is 5 feet tall and 110 pounds, with black hair with brown eyes. At the time she went missing, she was wearing black-rimmed glasses and a hooded sweatshirt.
The news release said she was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on the teen should contact the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080 or 911.