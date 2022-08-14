Huntington County officials are investigating a single-vehicle crash Sunday that left one person dead.
The driver of a 2016 black Chevrolet Silverado was found deceased inside the vehicle in a ravine near 4553 West, County Road 600 North, State Road 16, a news release from Chief Deputy Coroner Philip S. Zahm said. The identity of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.
Passersby spotted the vehicle and notified emergency personnel. Upon arrival, a deputy with the Huntington County Sheriff's Office discovered an individual in the driver's seat, restrained.
Evidence suggests for unknown reasons the driver left the roadway while entering a curve and struck a tree with the right front of the truck, the news release said. The truck continued forward, coming to a rest with the tree inside the vehicle.
Alcohol is considered to be a factor in the crash, the release said. The accident, around 7:30 a.m., occurred in Clear Creek Township.
Along with the sheriff's department and coroner's office, Huntington Police, Bippus Volunteer Fire Department and Parkview Huntington Hospital EMS responded to the accident. The investigation continues.