A 57-year-old Claypool woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Kosciusko County.
Emergency personnel responded to the crash at 6:22 a.m. Saturday on County Road 750 West, north of Indiana 14 in Seward Township in southwest Kosciusko County.
A 2004 Cadillac SRX was traveling north on County Road 750 West before exiting the roadway and rolling several times. Both occupants were ejected, police said.
The exact collision time is unknown. Zachery Anderson, 21, of Claypool was airlifted to a hospital and has since been released. Alice Dills died at the scene, police said.