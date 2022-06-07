Riley Johnson, director of the Fort Wayne Community Schools Amp Lab, welcomed a group on a tour of the new learning environment, including visitors from Gera, Germany -- Fort Wayne’s sister city.
Amp Lab is an innovative environment for 400 FWCS students that is set to open in August. Johnson said the group will be separated in half, with 200 attending in the morning and 200 in the afternoon, and they will have a variety of skills and topics to explore.
“We’re really excited to see what Amp Lab can become,” Johnson said. “We have a giant melting pot of students coming in, and I’m excited to see what they can do for our community.”
Gera Mayor Kurt Dannenberg said he was “really impressed” by Amp Lab and how the Electric Works campus is coming along.
“I really like the concept of bringing students together with the community and letting them help solve some of the problems,” Dannenberg said.