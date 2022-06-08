Dressed in safety vests and hard hats, delegates from Gera, Germany, visited the new Fort Wayne Community Schools Amp Lab on the Electric Works campus Tuesday.
Fort Wayne is one of Gera’s 12 sister-cities, said Kurt Dannenberg, the city’s mayor, and the group is visiting to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the partnership.
Riley Johnson, director of Amp Lab, led the tour of the facility, which is set to open in August and will provide 400 FWCS juniors and seniors with resources including recording studios, an indoor greenhouse and 3D printers. Johnson said about 200 students will attend in the morning and 200 in the afternoon.
“We’re really excited to see what Amp Lab can become,” he said. “We have a giant melting pot of students coming in, and I’m excited to see what they can do for our community.”
Amp Lab is an immersive learning experience, giving students an opportunity to work with local businesses and professionals in whatever career field they’re interested in. Johnson said there is no academic requirement for students. Next year, 60% of those involved are minorities and 55% are female.
The lab has four different sections: create, grow, make and venture. Each space has its own focus. For instance, create has opportunities to make videos or graphics, but the grow section is more for students interested in science.
“The grow lab is my favorite,” Johnson said. “But all of these are a blank canvas when you start to see the possibilities of the spaces.”
Students will be assisted by 15 adults – half educators, half industry professionals.
“We really dialed in to make sure every potential pathway is open for students,” Johnson said. “We want this to be a place where they can develop new skills, new relationships and new experiences.”
Dannenberg said he was impressed with the immersive learning space and how the Electric Works campus is coming along.
“I really like the concept of bringing students together with the community and letting them solve some of the problems,” he said.
Dannenberg was also impressed with how fast the construction crew worked on this project, saying they have similar programs in Germany, but production took longer.
Of Gera’s 12 sister-cities, Dannenberg has visited four, hoping to build good relationships.
“I am deeply convinced that a partnership means to know each other,” he said. “Building a friendship is a key part of peace.”