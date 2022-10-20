Allen County Council will have two or three new members in 2023 depending on the outcome of the Nov. 8 election.

The seven-member board is made up of Republicans except for Councilwoman Sheila Curry-Campbell, D-1st, who is not running for reelection.

The council works as the fiscal body of Allen County government. The members vote on financial requests, such as setting the annual county budget and appropriating money for the county’s operations.

County Council members are set to earn $20,026 in 2023.

County Council’s four district seats are up for election this year, with all being contested except for the northwest District 3 where the incumbent Paul Lagemann is running.

The three at-large seats – currently held by Kyle Kerley, Ken Fries and Bob Armstrong – will be up for election in 2024.

District 1, southeast

Josh Hale, a Republican, and Paulette Nellems, a Democrat, are campaigning to take over the seat that Curry-Campbell will soon leave.

Hale, 40, has been a firefighter for 22 years. Hale said he has experience with the budget process through his position as fire chief.

Nellems, 61, has experience with budgets as a second-term East Allen County Schools board member. She has experience with early childhood education, and she has been a foster parent for 15 years.

Nellems said the reason why she’s running for County Council has become clearer as the Allen County commissioners have worked on finding a new location for the county jail.

The commissioners are required by a federal court order to address the current jail’s conditions, overcrowding and understaffing.

The commissioners have named county-owned land at East Paulding and Adams Center roads in court records as a possible location for the next Allen County Jail, but the elected officials continue to look for other possible solutions.

The named jail site is about 1,200 feet away from three school buildings – Prince Chapman Academy, Southwick Elementary and Paul Harding Junior High School, which houses East Allen University.

“Once I learned they were going to put a jail in my community and across from children that I’ve voted on policies for and tried to keep safe for the last couple years,” Nellems said, “I said, ‘No way.’ This is my why.”

Hale said he’s not as worried about the location at this point. “I don’t feel they’ve said there is a true site yet,” he said.

Hale wants to be a voice for the entire southeast district – including the portion outside city limits.

“I really wanted to focus on representing southeast Allen County and kind of promoting growth in the southeast area,” he said.

District 2, northeast

Curtis Nash, a Democrat, is taking on Tom Harris, a Republican, who has been on County Council for 12 years, for the 2nd District seat to represent the northeast quadrant of Allen County.

Nash, 57, has run for City Council and as a state representative, but this is his first campaign for a county position. He teaches English at Purdue Fort Wayne and Ivy Tech Community College.

Harris said he brings a specific perspective to the County Council table with a background in human resources, including three years as the county’s human resources director.

He said he has been happy about the county’s growth, but the growth will also bring more challenges, especially when it comes to the judicial system and housing.

It will also make it more difficult to decide on budget cuts and other decisions, Harris said.

“Having to say no to things is going to become more of a challenge as demands keep climbing as everybody’s growing,” Harris said.

Nash said he wants to take a close look at what taxpayers are paying for. A new jail is expected to cost more than $300 million, and Nash said he hasn’t heard a plan for how that facility will be funded.

Nash decided to run for County Council in part because he wants to advocate for cameras on traffic lights to catch people who run red lights at busy intersections, such as on Jefferson or Coliseum boulevards.

“I think everyone wants a safe environment to work and play and live and everybody doesn’t want to get taxes added to their things when it could come from other ways,” Nash said.

District 4, southwest

Two first-time candidates – Nancy Brickley, a Democrat, and Republican Don Wyss – will vie for the position to represent southwest Allen County. Wyss defeated incumbent Chris Spurr and Cameron Kelley in the Republican primary election.

Brickley has been an insurance agent since 1993, and she wants to bring her voice to County Council.

“I think there should be more women involved in government and in making decisions,” Brickley said. “I’m not always happy with things going on in the world, but I want to contribute, not just complain.”

Wyss, 47, is a farmer and wants to bring an agricultural perspective to the council.

“Budgeting and making every dollar count and investing wisely has a been a longtime responsibility of mine and the family,” Wyss said.

Brickley said she’s not sure if the county needs to build a new jail, adding that mental health needs of inmates should be addressed.

Wyss said a lot about building a new jail is still unknown, but he knows it will be difficult.

“It’s going to be a tough process to work through, but in the end, we need to work through that and communicate and collaborate and strategize with the community as a whole,” Wyss said. “And listen to that, too.”

Brickley said she also supports the legalization and taxation of marijuana and higher wages for teachers, but she would be focused on a healthy budget as a council member.

“I just want to make sure the money we have is spent wisely,” she said.