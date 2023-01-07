Six more people have filed their primary campaigns for local offices, bringing the total to 14 candidates who have filed with the Allen County Election Board.
Election filings opened Wednesday and will close Feb. 3.
For Fort Wayne City Council, Bob Behr has filed as a Democratic candidate for District 4. Behr previously ran as a Democrat for an at-large Aboite Township Board seat and was defeated by Republicans Mike Meyers, Doug Schnenkel and Scott Myers, who filed earlier this week for the same council seat.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker has filed as a Democratic candidate for District 6. Tucker is finishing her first term representing the southeast district on City Council.
For New Haven City Council, four Republican candidates have filed over the last two days.
Incumbent Craig Dellinger filed to run for the District 3 seat again. Six of the seven New Haven council members announced their intentions to run in August, when Mayor Steve McMichael announced he’d run again.
Amelia Gascoigne filed to run for the District 5 seat, currently held by Republican Matthew Kennedy. Kennedy is the only council member not running again, and McMichael introduced Gascoigne as Kennedy’s successor at a rally in August.
Robert Byrd and Terry Werling are running for the two at-large seats on the council. Byrd previously served as councilman for District 4 but was defeated in the May 2019 primary by Mike Mowery.
He served 12 years on the council before stepping down in 2003, then ran again in 2011, unopposed.
Werling is an incumbent and is the longest-serving elected official in Allen County. This would be his 11th term.
Primary candidates have until Feb. 10 to withdraw their campaigns.
The primary is May 2, and the general election is Nov. 7.