Sliding into a Sweetwater visit Mar 15, 2023 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nehemia Wainscott makes his way down the slide at Sweetwater Sound on Tuesday afternoon. Nehemia and his family are visiting Fort Wayne from Winston-Salem, N.C. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sliding into a Sweetwater visit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Philharmonic musicians' strike ends in agreement Hundreds rally for LGBTQ rights in Fort Wayne Woman pleads guilty to promoting prostitution to underage girl Wendy Davis to run for Congress, resign as judge Suspect charged with murder, accused of intentionally striking trooper with vehicle Stocks Market Data by TradingView