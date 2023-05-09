A small child died Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle backing out of a driveway at a northwest Fort Wayne home, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
Cpl. Adam Griffith, department spokesman, said deputies responded to a report of a crash with injuries about 8:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Bass Road.
The preliminary investigation showed an adult was backing out of a driveway in an SUV and struck a small child, a news release said.
The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.
The Allen County coroner’s office is expected to release the victim’s identity, along with the cause and manner of death.
The news release didn’t include any information about the victim, including how old the child was. The investigation was active and ongoing as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Griffith said.