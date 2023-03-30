Five Snider High School freshmen are awaiting to hear whether they cooked up the right ideas for a national fast food chain.
The students — Caine Huckeriede, Justin Hein, Brenna Spuller, Izzabella Homan and Darion Thomas — pitched to Arby’s officials today as part of 3DE. Fort Wayne Community Schools launched the transformational education model at two buildings last fall in partnership with Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana.
As 3DE participants, the Snider students have spent the academic year tackling problems for local and national employers, including Arby’s.
The Snider team was among four groups that advanced to the Arby’s National Case Competition along with teens from Florida, Georgia and Maryland.
The Arby’s challenge marked Snider’s fourth of the year. The students have improved with each task, teacher Todd Findley said, adding the 150 3DE participants have pushed each other to a higher level throughout the year.
The team came to today’s presentation well prepared, Findley said.
“If they were nervous,” he said, “I couldn’t tell.”