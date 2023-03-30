Ropes restricted access to a portion of Snider High School midday Thursday as five freshmen pitched ideas they cooked up for a fast-food chain as part of a nationwide competition judged by company officials.
The students – Caine Huckeriede, Justin Hein, Brenna Spuller, Izzy Homan and Darion Thomas – presented to Arby's officials as part of 3DE, an education model that has students tackle problems for local and national employers.
Fort Wayne Community Schools launched 3DE at Snider and North Side high schools last fall in partnership with Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana.
Although a Georgia team won the Arby's National Case Competition, an emcee for the virtual event said advancing to the final four was a feat in itself.
"(It) is such a huge deal," said Stefond Johnson, director of case experience at 3DE Schools.
The Arby's challenge asked students for strategies to increase the restaurant's popularity among teens.
The business problem marked Snider's fourth this academic year. The students have improved with each task, teacher Todd Findley said, adding the teens have continually pushed each other to a higher level.
The team collaborated on the problem for about five weeks and came to Thursday's presentation well prepared, Findley said.
"If they were nervous," he said, "I couldn't tell."
Snider's 3DE students watched the virtual contest from a lecture room while their five professionally dressed classmates participated in the event from another room.
Homan described the competition as a nerve-wracking experience but said it helped to have supportive adults nearby.
"We had these people by our side," she said, referring to a group that included Superintendent Mark Daniel and local Junior Achievement officials.
Afterward, Pat Morello gushed about the teens' performance, complimenting their clarity of thought, content and confidence. They were good when they competed against the other Snider teams, the Junior Achievement representative said, but they were even better on the national platform.
"Wow, what a hope for the future that is," said Morello, 3DE program manager.
The teens spotlighted Thursday represent what FWCS is about, said Lena Yarian, leader of the local Junior Achievement. She added there are more students like them than the public realizes.
"These students represented Fort Wayne in a way the whole community should be proud of," Yarian said.
Findley said he is proud FWCS has implemented 3DE, noting it gives students real-world experience while in high school.
Snider and North Side are the first Indiana schools to offer the concept, which launched about eight years ago in Atlanta. Almost 600 students are participating – all 400 freshmen at North Side and about 160 freshmen at Snider.
The school board approved a nearly $3.9 million, five-year contract regarding 3DE in September 2021. FWCS planned at that time to expand the model to all five high schools by 2025.
Daniel said the model is exceeding the district's expectations.
"Overall, there is an improvement in academic success for these students," Daniel said in an email. "We are seeing increases in engagement, and that is leading to better attendance. Our students' confidence is also growing with every new challenge. The business partners involved are seeing a return on their investment. Those businesses are connecting with the future workforce and are wanting to continue with 3DE next year."