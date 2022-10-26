Two days after the school shooting in St. Louis, Snider High School staff were reminded that it could happen in Fort Wayne Community Schools, and the district plans to prevent and react.
On Wednesday, Snider was the 32nd of 53 FWCS schools so far this school year to have the annual presentation of the Avoid, Deny, Defend strategy for armed intruder situations.
Snider Principal Chad Hissong said the review of the safety procedures was already planned before Monday’s tragedy and safety is always being addressed. Snider has more than 1,900 students, and the first question at parent meetings is always how is the school keeping my children safe, he said.
Nicole Block, head of special education, said students also have concerns.
“I feel that every time there’s a shooting, the kids are elevated (emotionally) and concerned,” said Block, who was a freshman in high school when the Columbine shooting happened April 20, 1999.
She’s attended the seminar four times and said people don’t know how they’ll react in a situation. It takes the collective effort to make the school safe, and this gives new staff and long-time employees the same plan.
Hissong said the more times you repeat the training, the more likely it will sink in.
“You can never have enough,” he said. “We don’t expect it to happen; we don’t want it to happen. But it can happen anywhere.”
Instructional Coach Chelsea Dorton said the training just reminds the staff of the potential of it happening, but it’s good to plan for it.
District Security Supervisor Tom Miller focused on locked doors during the seminar. In the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the gunman got in through an outside door that had been propped open, then didn’t lock shut, he said.
The Fort Wayne safety plan is made of layers, and if a gunman makes it through the other safety measures, he’s going to be looking for the first open door. Some Fort Wayne teachers have their classroom doors set to lock, but sometimes leave it cracked open believing they can get to it in an emergency, Miller said.
“You need to lock your classroom door and keep it closed at all times,” Miller said. “You are not fast enough to get to your door and close it.”
Staff should also not prop open a door to the outside when they get something from their car, and gym doors shouldn’t be open because it’s hot, Miller said.
After classes are over, the doors still need to remain closed. The school may be busy with sports and activities, and “all the sudden, safety goes out the window,” he said.
Staff should also be aware of surroundings, starting with when they arrive and it’s still dark, he said. If they see someone suspicious at any time, they need to provide a detailed description and take the next step.
“Don’t be shy about calling 911,” he said. Keep descriptions of suspicious people outside or inside buildings to simple colors, like “black shoes” and not the brand name, and if you aren’t sure of a color, say so.
Miller also said that Avoid, Deny, Defend is not necessarily sequential steps. “We can’t put everything in order as a cookie cutter (procedure) because we don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Staff members need to get themselves and students as far from the shooter as possible when it’s safe to do so, deny a shooter access to areas and defend with anything. Teachers should not let someone who refuses to leave hold others back.
“This is probably the hardest sentence in this program,” Miller said.
That idea resonated with Block.
“It reconfirms that you need to put the safety of the group above the individual, and this gives you permission to do that,” Block said. It’s not the usual way that teachers think.
“You go into education to save everybody, to help everyone succeed,” she said.
According to the publication, “Education Week,” there have been 40 school shootings with injuries or deaths this year as of Wednesday.