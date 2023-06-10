With live music playing, people shopping and the sun shining, Solfest, a celebration of the sun, returned today.
The 20-year-old event was held at Metea Park on Union Chapel Road this year. Previously, the festival has been celebrated at Parkview Field and Fox Island.
Sarah Loshe is in her second year in charge. Proceeds will help pay for repairs to boardwalks at Metea Park and provide tree planting education at Fox Island, she said.
After damage from a June 2022 derecho closed Fox Island indefinitely, Loshe decided to hold the event at Metea Park. Previously, proceeds went to education programs at both parks, but she wanted to change the focus this year to help clean up the parks.
"Allen County only has two county parks," Loshe said. "I went ahead and split the funds this year because I thought it was important. ... I'm just happy to give back."
Loshe is also the owner of Healing Hands Spa and Boutique, which runs Fort Wayne Makers Market and Healing Hands Night Market. About a dozen of her regular vendors participated in the festival, including Melinda Roberson from Green Ivy's Home. The retailer upcycles vintage items that would originally go to a landfill.
"I love the cause behind (Solfest)," Roberson said. "Helping out Metea and Fox Island is important to me. The purpose behind it is deep in my heart."
Another vendor was Danielle Carroll from Fort Wayne Aerial, an acrobatics studio. Carroll has participated in Solfest for a couple years, but she has been attending for her enjoyment for about seven years.
The studio set up two aerial hoops for visitors to use. Most of those using the hoops were children, but Carroll encouraged everyone to give it a go.
"Our main goal here is to get the kids in," she said. "But if adults want to try it, I would love to get them up there, too."
Children said her booth was like a playground, Carroll said.
"It's artistic, it's physical," she said. "It's a nice balance between a workout and artistry."
Carroll was excited to see community members support local vendors and the two county parks.
"I appreciate anything we can do for Fox Island," she said. "It's a park I've been venturing to for many years, so it's sad we can't even get there."
Linda Schwartz and Margaret Dennis attended Solfest to support their friend, Patti Whitemoss, a a local acoustic artist who performed at the event.
"The music has been awesome," Schwartz said. "We love it."
This was the first time Dennis attended the event.
"It's been a very nice crowd," she said. "They are all very supportive of the artists."
Loshe, the organizer, said she was most excited for performances by two local bands – Moser Woods and Left Lane Cruiser. Neither had performed before at Solfest.
"I've only seen them play a couple of times," she said. "Everybody is talking about them. Everybody is congratulating me for having them."