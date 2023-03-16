About 960 Allen County employees will see a larger paycheck in April.
Allen County Council approved today an amendment to the salary ordinance based on first phase of a study to retain and attract employees.
These changes, which start in the next pay period, will add $2.4 million a year to the county’s payroll, said Ryan Woodward, account manager with Columbus consulting firm Clemans Nelson and Associates.
Nancy Steigmeyer, Allen County’s human resources director, said not all the county’s almost 2,000 employees will see a pay increase. The raises are to put the affected positions at market value, paying what workers could get for similar positions elsewhere.
The raises are also not for any specific positions but across the board and in different amounts, starting at 1% and reaching around 15% for some, she said. They're also in addition to the 5.5% annual raises all county employees received this year.
Council President Tom Harris said he hopes the pay equity will increase the longevity of county employees, especially with inflation recently.
“One challenge we have is we watched a lot of turnover,” Harris said.
The consulting firm compared Allen County’s pay levels to those Lake County, the city of Fort Wayne and similarly-sized municipalities in Texas and Illinois. They determined Allen County’s new pay rates based on that data.
The raises don’t include administrators or executives, which will be covered in the second phase of the study, Steigmeyer said. Elected officials’ pay will be covered in the third phase, and the study will be finished by the time budgeting starts in July.
The study is also revamping job descriptions. Steigmeyer said the county hasn't re-evaluated pay and job definitions since 1978.