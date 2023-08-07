All Decatur residents within a half mile of a food processing plant were evacuated Monday from their homes as fire responders managed a situation with hazardous materials.
The Decatur Police Department posted to Facebook about 3:10 p.m. Monday that officers were going door to door to warn residents. The department also posted a map with a large red circle that surrounded Bunge, a food processing plant, that marked a half-mile radius.
“Due to an ongoing hazmat situation and out of an abundance of caution, if you reside within the red circle on this map, you are being asked and suggested to evacuate your home.” the department said.
The Fort Wayne Fire Department was assisting local first responders.