A construction project between Pearl and Main streets reflected off Shawn Sammons' sunglasses Sunday as he recalled the area as he knew it about 30 years ago.
Despite the new development – including a boutique hotel and a mixed-used building under construction – the former Fort Wayne resident could describe the gay bars and LGBTQ+ culture once prevalent in that section of downtown.
"I remember everything," Sammons said, pointing to a corner where people often socialized and to the spot where drag queens would gather in the evenings. "It molded who I was."
Sammons, who now lives in Pierceton, reminisced about Pearl Street during PBS Fort Wayne's in-person premiere of the SoundWalk dedicated to the area's LGBTQ+ history.
The event attracted more than two dozen people. Those who downloaded the SoundWalk app turned up their phone volume or wore earbuds or headphones so they could listen to stories about various sites – including an integrated gay bar, Fort Wayne's first lesbian bar and places that hosted drag shows – as they walked by the locations.
The experience was inspired by the PBS series, "Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories with David Rubenstein."
Drag queen Della Licious, whose given name is Branden Blaettner, serves as the Pearl Street SoundWalk tour guide, but the recordings also feature other voices, including Sammons. He compared his introduction to Pearl Street to being a kid in a candy store.
"I'd never been around gay people at all," Sammons says in the app, noting this happened in summer 1989. "I walk in, and going from the life that I had to meeting all these wonderful people and love and support, I was like, 'Oh, this is wonderful.' "
Construction on The Pearl, a mixed-use building at 247 Pearl St., prevented SoundWalk participants from walking the full length of the roadway, which runs from Fulton to Harrison streets. Many used Main Street instead.
But that was OK. SoundWalk creator Kurt Roembke said it can be experienced from anywhere, anytime.
Roembke helped users with technical aspects Sunday as the event got underway and said it was awesome to see a crowd participate in the event.
"It's the first time I've seen groups experience it at once," he said.
Sammons and Della Licious are glad the SoundWalk is saving this piece of Fort Wayne history.
"It's fantastic because there's not much of us left," Sammons said.
Della Licious, who was among several drag queens who performed at Promenade Park after attendees explored Pearl Street, was thrilled to be a part of the effort.
"I'm thankful the SoundWalk is preserving these memories," the entertainer said.