The southbound lane of Landin Road in New Haven was opened to traffic Wednesday from North River Road to Powers Street, officials said.
Only southbound traffic is permitted so that construction can be completed for the second phase of this project. Rose Avenue will remain closed and is scheduled to open July 1.
Some restrictions are still in effect. No left or right turns from the southbound lane will be allowed between North River Road and Powers Street. The speed limit in this construction zone will remain 35 mph.
The city asks that drivers remember to make a full stop at the Stop Sign on Powers Street when accessing Landin Road and Broadway. Landin Road southbound traffic has the right of way and does not stop.