Beginning Monday, the southbound Wells Street closure will shift to between Franke Park Drive and Fernhill Avenue, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
Northbound Wells Street will remain open, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
A marked detour will use Lima Road and State Boulevard, the statement said.
The closure is part of an American Electric Power underground powerline project along Wells Street, Fernhill Avenue and Lima Road.
Also, the city said, from Monday to May 5 Franke Park Drive will be closed at Wells Street. There will be a marked detour for zoo traffic.
For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.