A project touted as the first new housing development in southeast Fort Wayne in decades has been scaled back – and received more government financial assistance – because of rising construction costs.
Roosevelt Reserves, proposed in 2020 for the corner of Hessen Cassel and Tillman roads, has been approved for a restructured $5.2 million loan from Fort Wayne's Legacy Fund. The Legacy Fund consists of money generated by the lease and sale of Fort Wayne's old power utility and is used for projects that are considered transformational by a board and City Council.
The new arrangement was approved by the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission on Jan. 17 after being passed by City Council in December.
The project initially was planned for 263 lots on 141 acres. The revised plans call for 131 lots to make the project financially feasible, said Jonathan Leist, the city's deputy director of redevelopment.
Leist said the loan will be paid back over about 18 years through the increase in tax money generated from the development of the vacant land, which has been farmed in recent years.
A residential Tax Increment Financing district, also known as a TIF district, was formed to help finance the project, he said.
Existing TIF districts commonly are used to encourage commercial and industrial development projects, but this is the city's first TIF for a residential project, Leist said.
Roosevelt Reserves is part of a larger plan to revitalize Fort Wayne's southeast side, which has seen less development historically than other areas.
The state legislature approved the creation of residential TIF districts in 2019. Tax increment financing money is used to build public infrastructure within the district's boundaries, typically street and sewer projects.
Leist said the developer will use TIF funds on "asphalt and pipes" in the newly created district.
Developer Jerry Starks, a Fort Wayne Realtor who also owns Roosevelt Development Group LLC, originally planned lots that were at the low end of the square footage allowable by zoning law in a quest to keep prices down.
Also, houses were proposed at 900 square feet, the smallest allowed, and up. The original plans also included prospective commercial space along Tillman Road.
Starks previously said the smaller lots and homes would be more affordable than other area housing developments. Starks said he hoped to keep prices between $150,000 and $200,000.
The average price of a new home in Allen County stood at $361,219 at the end of September, based on county building permit values analyzed by the Home Builders Association of Fort Wayne.
Leist said the southeast development's pricing structure is not expected to change very much. The project will save money because infrastructure will be built for 131 lots instead of 263, with the rest of the land saved for potential future development, he said.
Starks will be required to meet quotas for each of three phases before the loan money will be released, Leist said.
Before going on to the second phase, at least 67% of the 49 lots in the first phase will need to be under a sales contract with a builder, and at least 50% of the lots must have building started.
The first phase of the loan is for $2.55 million. The second is $1.15 million for 30 lots, and the third is $1.5 million for 52 lots.
The Roosevelt Reserves agreement was discussed at the same meeting as a request for additional financial assistance for The Lofts at Headwaters Park, just south of the park's skating rink.
The cost for that project, a multistory, mixed-use residential and commercial property, has jumped from $67 million to $98 million because of increased construction costs. Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission members approved an additional $1.6 million in TIF funds for that project.
Leist told the redevelopment commission that rising costs affected many development projects during the last year. But he said Starks was not asking for more money, just different financing terms.
There are no discussions at present with other developers with similar requests for additional financing, Leist said.