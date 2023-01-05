A southeast Fort Wayne neighborhood will see an influx of investment after receiving a federal grant.
The Fort Wayne Housing Authority was selected to receive a $500,000 grant, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Thursday.
The money will come from a Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grant, a program that drives investment to communities that haven't seen as much financial assistance as others.
Funding will go toward a plan to redevelop Tall Oaks Apartments and the surrounding Southtown area , according to a news release. Tall Oaks, a 105-unit public housing development, is at Tillman and Decatur roads.
The apartments, which are more than 50 years old, don’t have amenities on par with modern housing options, the city’s housing authority said in the release. The agency said the surrounding neighborhood has “assets to build upon,” however, including community and faith centers and academic facilities, as well as a community of engaged residents.
“The funding will focus on equitably and holistically addressing the challenges within the area while uplifting and encouraging the potential assets of southeast Fort Wayne,” the news release said.
George Guy, president and CEO of the city’s housing authority, said the agency sees the grant as a “unique once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to revitalize the neighborhood.
A document from the U.S. housing agency said planning the improvements will be a “community-driven, bottom-up process.”