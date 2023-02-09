Casselwood Park near Hessen Cassel and Paulding roads on Fort Wayne's southeast side will get a new playground structure in the coming months.
The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Board approved Thursday spending $80,000 on play equipment. The action came in response to neighbors' requests, said Steve McDaniel, parks department director.
The park now has an older-style metal swing set and a climber. The new equipment includes a more modern combination climber with multiple slides and features that make it inclusive to children with varying abilities.
The park was dedicated in 1975 after a student at Bishop Luers High School pinpointed neighborhood wishes as part of his community service project for becoming an Eagle Scout.
The park also has a baseball diamond.
Steve Schuhmacher, deputy parks director, said he's spoken to area residents who have asked for park improvements.
He said the department is happy to improve the existing playground.
"We hope that many more positive memories are created at Casselwood Park," he said.
In other business, the board:
• Agreed to raise fees for trips on Sweet Breeze, the canal boat replica that now cruises the St. Marys River. Trips for adults and children would increase by $3. The cost to ride depends on whether a 45-, 60- or 90-minute option is chosen. Private parties who rent the boat will also see a fee increase.
• Approved placing 15% of the department's income from Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne into a fund for park improvements, which is expected to collect between $30,000 and $40,000 annually.
• Agreed not to remove trees for a new entrance to Franke Park after March 31 as part of a state program to conserve bats.
• Raised prices of youth scholarships to park programs, including camps from $50 to $75. It hasn't increased since 1991.
• Agreed to spend $84,833 on a new chiller unit for the Foellinger Freimann Botanical Conservatory; $34,000 to repair water issues a parks building on Pontiac Street; and $26,300 to resurface McMillen Park tennis courts.
• Elected Justin Shurley as board president, Cory Miller as vice president and Steve McDaniel as secretary. Jenna Jauch was welcomed as a new board member. Rick Briley remains on the board.
• Thanked 1,061 volunteers for spending 29,000 hours serving parks last year.