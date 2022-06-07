A project that aims to revitalize southeast Fort Wayne has raised or attracted pledges for $10 million of its $15 million goal.
Bridge of Grace Ministries announced Tuesday its Housing Opportunity Progress and Education (HOPE) Unleashed initiative will start seeking contributions from the public to start several programs serving the Mount Vernon Park and Pettit-Rudisill neighborhoods, said Javier Mondragon, a pastor who founded and serves as chief executive officer of Bridge of Grace.
Among the plans is a health clinic and early childhood education center, a revitalization of Brewer Park and projects to increase home ownership and entrepreneurship, Mondragon said.
Bridge of Grace plans to break ground in September on a $12.5 million building complex that will house the early childhood center and health clinic, a community space and offices for the nonprofit Bridge of Grace, Mondragon said.
The organization filed plans for the building project today with the Department of Planning Services. The location will be along Fairfax Avenue directly to the west of Many Nations Church. Bridge of Grace grew out of the congregation in the 46806 ZIP code.