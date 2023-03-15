A southeast side gas station is evaluating expansion options after the Fort Wayne City Council denied a rezoning request, the gas station’s attorney said Wednesday.
The rezoning would have allowed the Lassus gas station at Lafayette Street and Paulding Road to build onto the former Dairy Queen lot to the north. Solar Petroleum has owned both properties since 2021, attorney Scott Federoff said Wednesday.
“We’re weighing our options,” he said.
The council voted 4-5 Tuesday after delaying the vote at two previous meetings because of concerns there were no plans for rebuilding with the rezoning request. That extended the process for four weeks. Because the council ultimately denied Solar Petroleum’s request, it will have to wait a year to reapply.
Federoff said Solar Petroleum intended to pave part of the north property to add parking space for customers, he said. It needed the rezoning of both lots to expand because the gas station is currently a legal non-conforming use in an industrial zone. That means it existed before city laws changed to require gas stations to be in a C3 commercial zone, Federoff said.
About 90% of the gas stations in Fort Wayne are in similar situations, Federoff said, and he’s helped rezone about 15.
Solar Petroleum can make changes to the station without rezoning if it obtains permits and meets city ordinance standards.
“There are a number of options that exist,” Federoff said.
The council members delayed the vote for four weeks because they were concerned that Solar Petroleum would want to put more gas pumps on the site, and the company submitted no improvement plans with the rezoning request. A city ordinance prohibits any more pumps on the city’s southeast side because of an overabundance of gas stations there.
Councilman Glynn Hines said at the council’s Feb. 28 meeting that area has about 25 gas stations, and four others are within three blocks of the Paulding Road business.
Council members voting for the rezoning were Paul Ensley, R-1st; Tom Didier, R-3rd; Jason Arp, R-4th; and Tom Freistroffer, R-at large.
Didier said as long as the council could approve an agreement limiting the number of pumps to the eight the Lassus station currently has, he was comfortable with it.
The company didn’t need to submit building plans for the rezoning, but it did present a proposal to the council that it would have eight gasoline pumps and one kerosene pump, Federoff said.
The station currently has five gasoline pumps and three kerosene pumps. After some council members objected to the proposed agreement, Federoff said Solar Petroleum would agree to remove the final kerosene pump in the proposal to keep it at eight pumps.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said the apparent intention to add a ninth pump, before the agreement to remove the kerosene pump, was further indication to her that city officials don’t know what the company plans to do in the future.
Along with council members Tucker and Hines, those voting against the rezoning were Michelle Chambers, D-at large; Geoff Paddock, D-5th; and Russ Jehl, R-2nd.