People on Fort Wayne's southeast side do not want a new jail built in their neighborhood and are gearing up to oppose it.
At noon Tuesday, three Fort Wayne City Council members and the Adams Township trustee had a news conference about their opposition to the planned new $350 million jail announced Friday. The news conference was at the Adams Township Fire Station parking lot, down the road from the proposed jail site at 5080 Adams Center Road.
“We want to make sure our message is heard loud and clear: We are against a jail built in the 6th District,” said Fort Wayne Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th. Tucker was the conference’s host.
The Allen County commissioners announced Friday that a new prison, expected to have 1,100 beds and room to expand, would go on the Adams Center Road property, currently the Allen County Sheriff’s Regional Training Facility.
U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty ordered the commissioners in March to come up with a plan to alleviate problems in the current 732-bed jail downtown, including overcrowding and unconstitutional conditions. His ruling was the result of a lawsuit inmate Vincent Morris filed in January 2020.
“While I understand the court’s mandate to come up with a plan, the court did not mandate that a new jail has to be located within city limits or southeast Fort Wayne,” Tucker said. “I am angry that a public announcement would be made without any input from myself, as the representative of the area, or the citizens who live in the area.”
City Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, spoke about the amount of development coming into the area and how a jail he called “a prison fortress” would negatively affect that.
That development includes housing projects within a mile of the proposed jail site, he said.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, spoke about how the proposed jail is adjacent to schools less than a mile from the site, and Adams Township Trustee Denita Washington spoke about how the jail would affect a community that the residents want to keep as a close community.