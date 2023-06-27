The Plan Commission greenlighted rezoning for two southeast-side residential projects, one on McKinnie Avenue, the other on Lafayette Street.
Separate developers have asked that property at 2225 McKinnie Ave. be rezoned from planned residential to multi-family residential and that property in the 4600 block of Lafayette Street would go from single family residential to multi-family.
The rezoning vote for the McKinnie property was unanimous, while the rezoning vote for the Lafayette Street location was 5-2. Both rezoning requests move to City Council with a do-pass recommendation.
Commission members Karen Richards and Judi Wire voted against the rezoning, and City Council liaison Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, was absent.
Richards said she wanted to hold the rezoning request until the July 10 meeting and decide on that with the primary development plan.
The commissioners did vote unanimously to delay a decision on the Lafayette Street development plan but approved the plan for the McKinnie property.
For the Lafayette project, commissioners wanted to ensure the building matched the craftsman-style houses of the neighborhood, which includes a historic district a few blocks away.
Some commission members had concerns about a two-story white, block building the developers included for the proposed apartment building during a June 12 presentation.
“This place looks like a prison to me,” Richards said.
Richards also said she had concerns with the density, the lack of green space and said future residents only able to access the building’s parking lot through an alley. Based on her years as Allen County prosecutor and working in that office, Richards suggested the alley access created risks.
“You’re going to have a problem, and women are going to be the most affected,” she said.
Commission member Rachel Tobin-Smith said the area needs housing. Richards said it doesn’t need the wrong building put in.
Attorney Rob Kruger, who represented developer Jack Dadou, said the white building in the presentation was not the final design but a representation to show how a two-story building would fill the lot.
A two-story building is necessary because 16 units is the only design that works financially, he said.
After the vote, Kruger said this kind of conflict is a recurring situation for infill projects, developments on empty lots in the middle of developed areas. The city’s comprehensive plan calls for multifamily housing in the middle of single-family neighborhoods, but in practice, he said it’s difficult for people to be comfortable with it.
At the June 12 plan commission public hearing, four to five people from the neighborhood showed up to object to the building, he said.
Kruger will consult with Dadou about the concerns, he said. The developer wanted to start construction this year.
Dadou plans to build the apartments on the 0.56 acre made from lots 4601, 4607, 4611 and 4617 on Lafayette. A vacant discount tobacco store sits on the land now, and for green space, Lafayette Park is less than a block away, Kruger said.
The townhouses on McKinnie are also an infill project, presented by developer Think Southeast. The townhomes would go onto the vacant lots off McKinnie between Plaza Drive and Abbott Street.
The commission voted unanimously to give a do-pass recommendation to City Council and to approve the primary development plan. However, the plan had written commitments attached.
Wood said the commission members had concerns with the traffic flow in the development. Developer Think Southeast will work with the city traffic engineer to correct that.