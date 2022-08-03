Property managers have requested the Allen County Department of Environmental Management remove the recycling trailers located at Southgate Plaza, 281 Pettit Ave., the department has announced.
As a result, Saturday will be the last day Allen County residents can recycle their household recyclables at that location, including paper, plastic, cardboard, glass and cans, the department said in a statement.
"With our partner, Republic Services, we are dedicated to finding another location to service this area of Allen County,” said Tom Fox, the department's director, in the statement.
In the meantime, residents can recycle their household items at 2509 E. Pontiac St., the statement said. Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
In addition, other remaining sites throughout Allen County are available to all residents:
- Northwest, near 2 Fort Recovery Road;
- Leo-Cedarville, 14701 Schwartz Road;
- Monroeville, 110 W. South St.
For more information about recycling in Allen County, community recycling drop-off locations and the most up-to-date hours of operation, visit the website at acwastewatcher.org and the department's Facebook page at acwastewatcher.