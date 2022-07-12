Southwest Allen County Schools voters will decide in November whether to support a referendum that addresses the retention and attraction of talent.
Board members on Tuesday stressed the ballot question’s importance before adopting a related resolution indicating the district will seek the same rate voters approved in 2016 – 15 cents per $100 of assessed home value for the years 2023 to 2030.
“I think this might be one of the most important things we do,” said Doug Copley, board secretary.
The estimated $6.4 million spending plan would fund the salaries and benefits of 43 teachers, two guidance counselors and one school resource officer currently supported by referendum dollars. It would also provide salaries and benefits for 14 new classroom teachers – positions that would help the growing district manage class sizes.
SACS had 7,800 students this past academic year, an increase of 610 students since the 2016-17 year, according to state enrollment data.
The money wouldn’t fund facility improvements, Superintendent Park Ginder said.
“This has nothing to do with the building project or any other building projects,” he said. “This is strictly operating.”
Brad Mills, board president, said Ginder has repeatedly shown the board that the district produces high-caliber graduates.
“That quality reflects what we’re putting into it,” Mills said, agreeing the referendum is needed. “We’re going to work very hard to get this passed this fall.”
Mark Gilpin, who joined the board in 2000, thanked the community for their past support.
“It’s helped make us who we are,” he said, “and this will help, again, continue that.”
In other business, the board approved Robert Irwin as Homestead High School’s athletic director effective this week. He replaces Joe Updegrove, whose retirement was approved June 21.
The board also approved three assistant principals. Tim Beaumont will be at Woodside Middle School, Andrea Hill will be at Covington Elementary School and Phillip Yoder will be at Whispering Meadows Elementary School. Beaumont’s appointment takes effect Monday while the others take effect this week.