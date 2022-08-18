Southwest Allen County Schools is adding staff to help teachers at two elementary schools with larger than ideal class sizes.
The district is now advertising the instructional assistant openings following unanimous board approval Tuesday. Officials estimate the four temporary positions, which are ineligible for benefits, will cost between $60,000 and $70,000.
The general education instructional assistants will help students, individually or in small groups, with classroom work, assignments, projects or other activities determined by the classroom teacher, according to the job description.
Two are needed at each Covington and Deer Ridge elementary schools to help grade levels that exceeded the targeted number of students in all classes, LuAnn Erickson, human resources director, told the board. She said it's impractical to create another class at each school and hire two new teachers.
"Due to the shortage of available teachers at this time of year, and because we do not want to recruit a teacher away from their current school district so close to the start of the school year, we are unable to fill these [teaching] positions," Erickson said in a memo to the board.
The instructional assistants will work with Covington kindergartners and Deer Ridge first graders, helping classroom teachers where needed. The memo didn't quantify the enrollment at the schools or the targeted number of students.
Along having with a "sincere interest in working with students," applicants should have two years of study at an institution of higher education or earned at least an associate degree, the job description said.
The instructional assistants will only work this academic year, 5.5 hours per day with a 30-minute unpaid lunch. Compensation depends on education and experience.