The Southwest Allen County Schools board returned to its regular meeting place Tuesday after a year of conducting business at larger venues to accommodate bigger audiences.
The extra seating the alternative sites provided is no longer needed, Superintendent Park Ginder said. The board met in the Homestead High School community room in recent months instead of the district administration building.
Public attendance at SACS board meetings was especially high when contentious COVID-19 protocols, such as mask-wearing, were on the agenda.
“This is traditionally our board room, and traditionally it has been big enough, as you see tonight,” Ginder said after a 20-minute meeting that had fewer attendees than seats available.
But the board’s time at 4824 Homestead Road is limited. SACS plans to move board meetings to the transportation conference room, which is in a building at 4814 Homestead Road. It hosted some board meetings in the last year.
The venue will offer as many as five screens for projection purposes and better sound, including individual microphones, Ginder said. The upgrades weren’t specifically for the board.
“We use that for all kinds of professional development, whether it’s bus drivers, teachers, administrators,” he said. “It’s used throughout the (district).”
Livestreaming isn’t planned, he said.
Ginder didn’t offer a timeline for the move.
“The reason we haven’t moved to that space, anyway, is because we couldn’t get the screens and everything,” he said, “and they still haven’t finished the installation.”