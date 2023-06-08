Southwest Allen County Schools bus drivers would have their wages calculated differently under a new pay structure administrators are pitching.
The proposed hourly rate wage schedule is simpler than the existing route-based system, which includes mileage and longevity in pay calculations, administrators told the board Tuesday.
SACS would offer a starting hourly rate of $21. Officials described it as competitive because it is equal to or greater than the starting hourly rate offered by surrounding districts.
"Everyone will understand this," said Mark Snyder, business director. "It was anything but that previously."
LuAnn Erickson, human resources director, agreed. She said it's been difficult to say how much SACS pays its bus drivers because wages have depended on multiple factors.
The proposed switch generally shouldn't decrease drivers' pay, said Mike Martin, transportation director. He noted there are a few exceptions, but those drivers are expected to work fewer hours, so it's a fair trade off.
"We have really tried to be fair to folks and attractive as a district by comparing to what other districts are doing as well," Snyder said. "We feel that this does that."
The item was presented for discussion Tuesday. The board next meets at 7 p.m. June 20 in the transportation conference room, 4810 Homestead Road.
Assuming the changes get board approval, SACS plans to promote the competitive hourly rate. A focus this summer is getting more drivers, Erickson said.
A widespread bus driver shortage has posed challenges for schools nationwide. Route cancellations were common this year at SACS, which will launch a new transportation system in August.
School start times will be adjusted to accommodate the new busing structure, which will serve schools in three groups instead of two. Homestead High School and Woodside Middle School will make up the first tier; Summit Middle School and Covington and Whispering Meadows elementary schools will make up the second tier; and the remaining elementary schools will make up the third tier.
This system replaces SACS' longstanding practice of operating with two sets of similar school schedules – one for the secondary buildings and another for the elementaries.
Officials have said the change is expected to improve driver availability and increase bus route efficiency and reliability, among other benefits.