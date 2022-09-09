Judge Kelsey Hanlon agreed Friday to preside over a lawsuit challenging Indiana’s abortion ban.
Hanlon, a circuit court judge in Owen County, will now assume jurisdiction over the case after two circuit court judges from Monroe County – where the lawsuit was filed – recused themselves.
Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Holly Harvey recused herself from the lawsuit Sept. 1. After that, the parties in the case agreed to the appointment of a special judge, Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Geoffrey Bradley. However, on Thursday Bradley also recused himself.
Neither judge listed a reason for their recusal. Harvey and Bradley were both elected as Democrats. Hanlon was elected as a Republican.
In July, Hanlon was one of three people nominated by the state’s Judicial Nominating Commission to fill a vacancy on the Indiana Court of Appeals.
Before being elected as a circuit court judge in 2014, Hanlon was a deputy prosecutor in Monroe County. According to her application for the appeals court vacancy, Bradley also worked in that office at the time and was a direct supervisor.
Greene County Circuit Court Judge Erik Allen, who serves as facilitator for the area’s judicial district, appointed Hanlon as special judge Thursday.
Hanlon has scheduled an initial hearing for Monday.
The legal challenge was filed last month by the ACLU, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Lawyering Project and law firm WilmerHale on behalf of a group of Indiana abortion providers last week.
It argues the ban violates the state Constitution’s equal privileges protections and its right to privacy, which the suit claims “encompasses the right to abortion.”
In a separate lawsuit, filed Thursday by the ACLU, five women and the group Hoosier Jews for Choice argue the ban would violate Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act and infringe on the plaintiffs’ “sincere religious beliefs.” So far, no action has been taken on this lawsuit, which was filed with the Marion County Superior Court.
The plaintiffs in both cases are seeking a preliminary injunction against the ban. If no injunction is issued, the law will go into effect Thursday and would ban almost all abortion services in the state with few exceptions.
Those exceptions include cases of rape or incest, with a 10-week time limit. It would also allow doctors to provide abortion services when the pregnancy threatens the life of or poses a “serious health risk” to the pregnant woman, as well as when the fetus is diagnosed with a lethal fetal anomaly within the first 20 weeks.
The law also terminates the licensure of abortion clinics in the state, requiring all abortions to be performed at hospitals or outpatient surgical centers owned by hospitals. The bill would not ban Plan B, emergency contraception medication, and explicitly does not affect in vitro fertilization.
The bill does not include criminal penalties for women who receive abortion care, and it also doesn’t add any new criminal penalties for doctors. It does, however, require the state medical board to revoke the medical licenses of doctors who perform abortion in violation of Indiana law.