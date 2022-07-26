INDIANAPOLIS – Thousands gathered in and outside the Statehouse on Monday as the legislature took its first steps down the road to an abortion ban.
Lines to enter the Capitol stretched nearly around the building as activists on all sides of the abortion debate waited to enter for their chance to demonstrate and, for some, to testify.
The state Senate heard testimony the proposed abortion ban, Senate Bill 1, for more than four hours Monday afternoon. 39 people spoke – only a fraction of the 280 who had signed up to testify, according to a Senate GOP spokeswoman.
A majority of the speakers argued Senate Bill 1 didn’t go far enough in restricting abortion access in the state, while many others expressed concern that the bill is too restrictive.
One thing all the speakers had in common, though? Not a single person spoke in favor of the bill, which had already drawn criticism from anti-abortion and abortion rights groups.
Those voices received national support Monday too: Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life, released a statement calling Senate Bill 1 a “complete disaster” and a “wolf in sheep’s clothing designed to expand abortion on demand in the state of Indiana.” Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris flew to Indianapolis to offer support for Democratic lawmakers.
The outside noise could be heard throughout the testimony during the Senate Rules Committee hearing – quite literally. Chants including “my body, my choice,” “pro-life is a lie; they don’t care if people die” and “vote them out” reverberated through the walls of the chamber from the hundreds of demonstrators gathered inside the Statehouse.
After a few questions from Democrats for the bill’s author – state Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange – testimony began just before 1:30 p.m.
Two speakers were students from the Fort Wayne area: Merek Kizer and Homestead High School student Thomas Hill.
Hill said he opposes Senate Bill 1 as it “fails to adequately address” the issue of “chemical abortion,” commonly known as medication abortion.
“Hoosiers want substantial, real pro-life legislation that bans chemical abortion and provides protection at conception across the board,” Hill said. “Have courage to protect both our women and our children.”
Kizer criticized the bill and said it “denies life to these preborn children just on the basis of if one of their parents was a criminal,” an apparent reference to the bill’s exception for cases of rape. He also compared abortion to rape and incest.
“Rape and incest are horrible violations of a person. That’s why they’re wrong. It’s the stronger person using their body to violate someone else. That’s exactly why abortion is wrong, because it is the stronger person, the stronger abortionist, the stronger mother violating that life of that child in there.”
He also suggested the bill restrict access to Plan B and in vitro fertilization, both of which are currently not affected by the proposal.
Anti-abortion speakers often invoked religious themes and images from Christianity, frequently quoting passages from the Bible.
On the other side of the issue, two religious leaders from the Jewish and Episcopal faiths spoke against a complete ban on abortion. That included Rabbi Aaron Spiegel, who read from a statement released by the Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council and the Indiana Board of Rabbis.
“We believe that the physical and mental health of the pregnant woman are of the utmost importance,” Spiegel said, “and we vigorously oppose any legislation that does not permit access to abortion at a minimum when Jewish law compels it.”
Corrine Youngs, policy director and legislative counsel for the office of Attorney General Todd Rokita, told the committee that Rokita opposes the bill as written because it falls short. She said the bill contains several substantive and technical issues with the bill including “vague and broad exceptions to the prohibition on abortion.”
Many doctors testified against the bill, including at least four OB-GYNs. Dr. Mary Abernathy, an OB-GYN, raised concerns about SB1’s potential impact on maternal healthcare and mortality in the state, particularly in rural areas.
Two local doctors, however, expressed their opposition to Senate Bill 1 for vastly different reasons. Dr. Andrew Mullally, a family practice physician from Fort Wayne, said the bill has “no teeth” and he supports mandatory suspension of licensure and jail time for doctors who perform abortions.
Dr. Tyler Johnson, and emergency physician and the Republican candidate for Indiana’s 14th state Senate district, called for lawmakers to “remove or refine” the exemptions to the proposed abortion ban.
The Rules Committee includes two northeast Indiana lawmakers: Republican state Sen. Travis Holdman and the current occupant of the 14th district seat, outgoing state Sen. Dennis Kruse.
Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor led much of the questioning of speakers throughout the hearing. In fact, Democrats asked so many more questions relative to their Republican colleagues that one anti-abortion speaker asked why GOP committee members haven’t had as many inquiries.
Testimony on the bill will continue tomorrow from 9 a.m. until noon. According to Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said Tuesday’s speakers will include some of those who did not testify Monday, but that they will need to check in at the Statehouse again.
“If you’re on the list today,” Bray said, “then you’ll be on the list tomorrow.”