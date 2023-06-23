Spider-Man at the Allen County Fair Jun 23, 2023 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Donning Spider-Man makeup, Mack Burge, 2, gets a bird’s-eye view as he rides on his grandfather Alan Rosenbaum’s shoulders at the Allen County Fair on Friday afternoon. The fair runs through Sunday at the county fairgrounds on Carroll Road. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Spider-Man at the Allen County Fair Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular County fair starts Tuesday, a month earlier than usual Komets set to introduce Jesse Kallechy, 33, as next head coach, sources confirm Juneteenth event celebrates freedom, community Man killed in Fort Wayne rollover crash Deaths ruled murder-suicide in Huntertown Stocks Market Data by TradingView