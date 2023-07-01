Companies large and small sign on to sponsor portions of the Three Rivers Festival each year.
Imperial Trophy & Awards donates all the trophies, plaques and ribbons organizers hand out during the annual nine-day event.
“We’ve supported the festival since its inception in 1969. I think we’re one of the oldest sponsors,” Kim Coble said. She and her brother, Randy Loy, now own and operate the company their father founded in 1965.
Sweetwater Sound, which employs more than 2,000, has been a sponsor for 15 years or more, spokeswoman Heather Herron said through email Thursday. This year, the music technology and instrument retailer is sponsoring the concert series and the school marching bands that participate in the parade.
“We are pleased to be able to support the students who participate in their local high school marching bands and enjoy watching them pursue their passion for making music,” CEO John Hopkins said in a statement. “At Sweetwater, we do all we can to provide opportunities for young musicians to share their talents with others in the community.”
Sarah Strimmenos, Old National Bank’s Fort Wayne market president, described the bank as a long-time festival sponsor. Employees walk in the parade and give candy to children lining the streets.
“It’s mainly about our team,” she said. “It’s a great bonding experience.”
For Imperial Trophy, and likely others, the exposure that comes from sponsoring the festival doesn’t hurt either.
“Obviously, it’s a great way to get our name out as well,” Imperial Trophy’s Coble said.
Companies rarely want to be associated with an event that’s in upheaval.
Coble said she and her brother carefully consider which local nonprofits to support.
“Every penny counts in a small, family-owned business,” she said, adding that an event’s quality is among the things they consider. The Three Rivers Festival continues to earn their sponsorship commitment, which amounts to about $5,000 a year.
“We feel it’s a very good thing for downtown,” she said.
Some critics have questioned the Three Rivers Festival’s stability because three leaders have left the nonprofit in the past two years, beginning with the March 2021 departure of Jack Hammer, long-time executive director.
John Nichter, the festival board’s president, said numerous festival fans reached out to offer financial and other support after seeing spring media reports of the most recent leadership departure and a couple of sponsors ending their association with the event. New sponsors include Norfolk Southern Railroad and Masters Heating & Cooling.
Even before this year, board members and the festival’s hundreds of volunteers have partnered on committees to plan and carry out most of the annual festival’s events, Nichter said.
The paid staff handles logistics, including ordering supplies and processing booth rental contracts.
Nichter said that before joining the board he didn’t realize how much of the work is done by dedicated board members and volunteers.
Old National’s Strimmenos said bank officials trust that the festival’s board will work through any challenges.
“Every organization experiences turnover and growth,” she said.