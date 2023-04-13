Springfield Center Road section closed Friday The Journal Gazette Apr 13, 2023 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Springfield Center Road between Roth and Cuba roads will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday to dig out soft spots, the Allen County Highway Department said today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular School leaders rule Allen County's top 25 public salaries Kendallville active shooter suspect dead Recent divorce filings in Allen County Court backs teacher firing over transgender students' names Teen pleads guilty to murder in October shooting Stocks Market Data by TradingView