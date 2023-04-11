Springfield Center Road will be closed from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 2:30 p.m. Thursday between Allen and State Line roads to dig out soft spots, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Springfield Center Road section closed Wednesday, Thursday
- The Journal Gazette
