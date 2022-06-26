The St. Joseph Community Health Foundation has awarded more than $700,000 in grans to local nonprofits and grassroots organizations that work with low-income and vulnerable residents. They are:
Amani Family Services – $100,000
HealthVisions Midwest Fort Wayne: $54,000
Catholic Charities: $50,760
Fort Wayne Clubhouse/The Carriage House – $50,000
Headwaters Counseling – $50,000
GiveHear – $40,000
Courageous Healing – $35,000
Catherine Kasper Place – $30,000
Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana – $30,000
Bienestar Sin Fronteras – $25,000
New Mercies Ministries – $25,000
Northeast Indiana Positive Resource Connection – $25,000
Hope Alive – $20,000
St. Joseph Missions – $20,000
Wellspring Interfaith Social Services – $20,000
Youth for Christ – $20,000
Out of a Jam – $15,000
Society of St. Vincent DePaul – $15,000
River of Life Christian Fellowship – $10,400
Lutheran Agency for Missions to Burmese – $10,000
Safe Families for Children Alliance – $10,000
Alive Community Outreach – $5,000