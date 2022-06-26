The St. Joseph Community Health Foundation has awarded more than $700,000 in grans to local nonprofits and grassroots organizations that work with low-income and vulnerable residents. They are:

Amani Family Services – $100,000

HealthVisions Midwest Fort Wayne: $54,000

Catholic Charities: $50,760

Fort Wayne Clubhouse/The Carriage House – $50,000

Headwaters Counseling – $50,000

GiveHear – $40,000

Courageous Healing – $35,000

Catherine Kasper Place – $30,000

Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana – $30,000

Bienestar Sin Fronteras – $25,000

New Mercies Ministries – $25,000

Northeast Indiana Positive Resource Connection – $25,000

Hope Alive – $20,000

St. Joseph Missions – $20,000

Wellspring Interfaith Social Services – $20,000

Youth for Christ – $20,000

Out of a Jam – $15,000

Society of St. Vincent DePaul – $15,000

River of Life Christian Fellowship – $10,400

Lutheran Agency for Missions to Burmese – $10,000

Safe Families for Children Alliance – $10,000

Alive Community Outreach – $5,000