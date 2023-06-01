The St. Joseph Community Health Foundation recently awarded $585,800 in grants, bring the total this year to 59 donations.

The following nonprofits and grassroots organizations were grant recipients (amounts not disclosed):

• Alive Community Outreach

• Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministry

• Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana

• Catholic Charities Fort Wayne South Bend

• Christian Community Healthcare

• Community Transportation Network

• Courageous Healing

• Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana

• Fort Wayne Medical Education Program/Family Medicine Center

• Greater Fort Wayne Inc. 

• Headwaters Counseling

• Hope Alive

• League for the Blind & Disabled

• Lutheran Agency for Missions to Burmese (LAMB)

• Matthew 25 Health and Care

• Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana's Adult Guardianship Program

• Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry

• New Mercies Ministries

• Northeast Indiana Positive Resource Connection

• Out of a Jam

• Redemption House Ministries

• SCAN

• St. Joseph Missions

• University of Saint Francis' Public Health Fellow program

• Society of St. Vincent de Paul

• Wellspring Interfaith Social Services

• YWCA Northeast Indiana

• Young Life