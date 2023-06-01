The St. Joseph Community Health Foundation recently awarded $585,800 in grants, bring the total this year to 59 donations.
The following nonprofits and grassroots organizations were grant recipients (amounts not disclosed):
• Alive Community Outreach
• Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministry
• Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana
• Catholic Charities Fort Wayne South Bend
• Christian Community Healthcare
• Community Transportation Network
• Courageous Healing
• Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana
• Fort Wayne Medical Education Program/Family Medicine Center
• Greater Fort Wayne Inc.
• Headwaters Counseling
• Hope Alive
• League for the Blind & Disabled
• Lutheran Agency for Missions to Burmese (LAMB)
• Matthew 25 Health and Care
• Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana's Adult Guardianship Program
• Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry
• New Mercies Ministries
• Northeast Indiana Positive Resource Connection
• Out of a Jam
• Redemption House Ministries
• SCAN
• St. Joseph Missions
• University of Saint Francis' Public Health Fellow program
• Society of St. Vincent de Paul
• Wellspring Interfaith Social Services
• YWCA Northeast Indiana
• Young Life