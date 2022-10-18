Water levels on the St. Joseph River, north of the St. Joseph Dam, are to be lowered beginning this weekend during the annual flashboard removal, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
Crews will begin lowering the river at midnight Saturday so workers can safely remove the flashboards, the city said in a statement. It said river levels are expected to return to normal by Oct. 28.
If it rains on Saturday, the work will be delayed, the statement said. City Utilities will reinstall the flashboards in the spring to increase the water behind the dam.