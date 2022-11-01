St. Joe Road section closed Thursday The Journal Gazette Nov 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Joe Road between Flutter and Eby roads will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday during crossover-pipe replacement, the Allen County Highway Department said today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Defendant admits to slaying, dismemberment Plans made to handle sale of downtown fast-food block The Dish: Fort Wayne welcomes two additional doughnut shops Fort Wayne woman charged with 8 felonies for alleged OWI crash with 5 children Drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls Stocks Market Data by TradingView