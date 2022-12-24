St. Joseph
The St. Joseph Community Health Foundation recently awarded $628,500 in grants, bringing the total amount awarded in 2022 to more than $1.3 million.
The following nonprofits and grassroots organizations were grant recipients (amounts not disclosed):
• A Hope Center
• A Mother’s Hope
• A Baby’s Closet
• Blessings in a Backpack
• Bridge of Grace
• Compassionate Ministry Center
• Building a Stronger Family
• Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana
• Center for Nonviolence Inc.
• Clinica Madre de Dios Inc.
• Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana Inc.
• Faith Lutheran Church
• Four:10 Ministries
• Headwaters Counseling
• Healthier Moms and Babies
• GiveHear
• Heart of the City Mission Foundation
• Heartland Communities
• International House Inc.
• Journey Birth and Wellness
• Lutheran Social Services of Indiana
• Matthew 25 Health and Care
• McMillen Health
• Neighborhood Health
• Purdue University Fort Wayne
• Pontiac Street Market
• Super Shot Inc.
• The Lutheran Foundation
• The Salvation Army food pantry
• Women’s Care Center
• YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne
• YWCA Northeast Indiana
During the last half of 2022, an additional $29,500 in grants less than $5,000 was awarded to nine organizations.
Dekko
The Dekko Foundation, a private family foundation based in Kendallville, has awarded more than $541,000 in grants to youth-serving organizations. The recipients:
• The Apple Tree Center – $50,000
• BABE of Whitley County Inc. – $5,000
• City of Murray, Iowa, recreation complex – $75,000
• City of Athens, Alabama, park – $250,000
• City of Kendallville, disc golf course – $11,000
• Noble Trails Inc. – $150,000
