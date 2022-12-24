St. Joseph

The St. Joseph Community Health Foundation recently awarded $628,500 in grants, bringing the total amount awarded in 2022 to more than $1.3 million.

The following nonprofits and grassroots organizations were grant recipients (amounts not disclosed):

• A Hope Center

• A Mother’s Hope

• A Baby’s Closet

• Blessings in a Backpack

• Bridge of Grace

• Compassionate Ministry Center

• Building a Stronger Family

• Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana

• Center for Nonviolence Inc.

• Clinica Madre de Dios Inc.

• Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana Inc.

• Faith Lutheran Church

• Four:10 Ministries

• Headwaters Counseling

• Healthier Moms and Babies

• GiveHear

• Heart of the City Mission Foundation

• Heartland Communities

• International House Inc.

• Journey Birth and Wellness

• Lutheran Social Services of Indiana

• Matthew 25 Health and Care

• McMillen Health

• Neighborhood Health

• Purdue University Fort Wayne

• Pontiac Street Market

• Super Shot Inc.

• The Lutheran Foundation

• The Salvation Army food pantry

• Women’s Care Center

• YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne

• YWCA Northeast Indiana

During the last half of 2022, an additional $29,500 in grants less than $5,000 was awarded to nine organizations.

Dekko

The Dekko Foundation, a private family foundation based in Kendallville, has awarded more than $541,000 in grants to youth-serving organizations. The recipients:

• The Apple Tree Center – $50,000

• BABE of Whitley County Inc. – $5,000

• City of Murray, Iowa, recreation complex – $75,000

• City of Athens, Alabama, park – $250,000

• City of Kendallville, disc golf course – $11,000

• Noble Trails Inc. – $150,000

