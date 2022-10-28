Workers demolishing St. Joseph Hospital ended their day Friday with the final piece of the building still standing – despite multiple attempts to bring it down.
It was unclear Friday afternoon whether the razing will continue today.
Although the demolition work appeared to proceed gradually at first, stretching out for months, the past week saw several large portions of the building fall to the ground.
Kayla Ealey, one of dozens of spectators gathered near the site, said she pulled her daughter out of school a few minutes early to watch the expected finale.
“We live right down the street on Main,” Ealey said. “We’ve been watching this demolition the whole time.”
Another onlooker, Crystal Parsons, brought her family and their dog to watch.
“It’s just a neat opportunity to watch a building come down,” she said.
St. Joe originally opened in 1869. At 153 years, it was Fort Wayne’s oldest hospital.
The hospital’s final owner, Lutheran Health Network, replaced the historic center with a new $118 million facility – Lutheran Downtown Hospital – last year.
Debris will be cleared from the site over the next two months, Lutheran spokeswoman Megan Hubartt said. The site will be turned into “additional hospital parking and green space,” beginning in the spring.
The demolition process was not all smooth sailing, as a series of incidents raised concerns during the past year.
In September, debris fell from the building onto a piece of demolition equipment. Tommy Britt, owner of contractor Britt Demolition and Recycling, an Alabama nonunion company, said at the time the fall was not unexpected and that there is no cause for concern.
Earlier, in June, firefighters battled a fire that began while workers cut into a steel support structure inside the hospital’s wall. That led to West Main Street being closed between Broadway and Van Buren Street for a few weeks during a time when a steel support jutted from the building and hovered over the street.
Finally, in February, the contractor was issued a violation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration after a contractor working at the site was taken across the street to Lutheran Downtown Hospital with severe burns.