It has been a couple of hard years for 58-year-old Elizabeth Ann Wheeler.
Her fiancé died in 2020, then her only daughter passed away. Her sister died in March. Then Wheeler lost her temporary living arrangements and found herself at the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.
She knew the mission would provide transportation to St. Joseph Missions’ emergency shelter for single women, where she arrived Oct. 3.
It has made all the difference, she said.
“You can feel the Holy Spirit when you enter the parking lot,” Wheeler said. Inside, she found a comfortable atmosphere.
“All the staff cares about you, and they don’t ever put you down,” she said.
St. Joseph Missions is one of many area nonprofit groups included in The Journal Gazette’s annual holiday charity giving list. The alphabetical listing of charities and their needs began Friday and continues today.
The shelter, Executive Director Erin Ness said, has been serving a little-known need in Fort Wayne – single women without housing. The shelter on Lake Avenue has been open since June 8, 2021.
“There has not been an emergency shelter for single women in Fort Wayne. We were busy right away,” she said. “They’re sleeping in cars, in storage units, abandoned buildings. … Our phone rings off the hook all the time.”
Evictions and spillover from Fort Wayne’s domestic violence shelter are among the sources of clients, Ness said.
The mission has been serving 18 women at a time. But a recent uptick in potential residents as winter approaches has led the nonprofit organization to expand to 28 beds.
The building hasn’t gotten any bigger. “We’re just going to do some cots,” she said.
Women arrive with very little, which is why the shelter always needs toiletries, personal care products, snacks and the like.
Ness explained the organization does not want to just provide shelter. “We’re meeting our guests where they are to figure out what happened and how we can help more of them to more self-sufficiency,” she said.
That can mean getting them official documents – state ID, a Social Security card. They can be connected to physical and mental health care and benefits. They may need to establish banking, post résumés and find employment and work clothes.
Then it’s time for housing help through a coordinated entry program that lists available vacancies.
Ness said although the organization was motivated by Roman Catholic Christian values, “We accept anyone. We don’t require anything like Mass or church attendance.”
The shelter’s targeted stay is 45 days, but some women stay longer and some shorter. There’s no graduation. “We just want them (the residents) to leave better than they were.”
Wheeler said she plans to leave Dec. 1 to Phoenix Manor, an income-based, affordable housing community on Bowser Avenue.
“I had been calling and calling and calling” but there were no spaces, said Wheeler, who has Social Security survivors benefits. Finally, she said, her caseworker intervened and a spot opened.
Ness said she has seen women turn from anger to compassion as well as find a home through the program, as they rebuild their lives.
“We know housing is a basic human right,” she said. “We do not want women sleeping on the streets in our community.”