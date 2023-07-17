Fort Wayne/Allen County
The St. Joseph River Watershed Initiative is hosting a public meeting July 26 in Huntertown to discuss the Cedar Creek watershed management plan development project.
During the meeting, scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at Well Grounded Café, more than 30 years' worth of water quality data for the Cedar Creek at will be presented.
The Cedar Creek corridor is "one of the most beloved waterways in northeast Indiana for paddling, fishing, bird watching, and hiking," a news release said. The creek is one of only three river systems designated as a Natural, Scenic, and Recreational River by the state of Indiana.
Officials at the July 26 meeting will explain what work is being done in the watershed to determine needs to maintain and improve the water quality and aquatic habitat in the creek as well as allow the public to voice their concerns about the creek.
The event is free and open to the public. Tea and coffee will be served.
Meeting space is limited, so individuals who would like to attend are asked to RSVP to Kyle@QuandtConsultingServices.com
VA hosting Huntington Clinic enrollment fair
VA Northern Indiana Health Care System on Monday announced it will officially open an outpatient care site in Huntington on July 31.
The primary care clinic will be at 2859 North Park Ave., Suite 110.
The VA has scheduled an Enrollment Event for any veteran interested in receiving care at the new location. The hours for that will be 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 24-28.
Veteran Benefits Administration and enrollment will be onsite for veterans to enroll and find out what benefits they may be eligible for. Veterans who are new to VA Northern Indiana Health Care System should bring their DD214.
Veterans wanting to transfer their care from an existing site to the new location can share their intent with VA staff during the event.