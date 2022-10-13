A man was pronounced dead at a Fort Wayne hospital Thursday evening after suffering stab wounds at an address on the city’s southeast side.
The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the stabbing, which they believe happened in the 2200 block of Oliver Street near Greene Street.
“The situation is fluid. We’re still trying to piece it together,” police spokesman Jeremy Webb said during a media briefing at Oliver Street.
The victim was driven to the Fort Wayne Fire Department station at Main and Lafayette streets about 6:15 p.m., where paramedics rendered aid before taking him to a hospital.
No one else was harmed, and police believe there’s no danger to the public, Webb said.
“We don’t have a motive right now,” he added.
Police were able to interview the driver of the vehicle that transported the victim and have identified some people of interest. But officials did not name any suspects in the incident.
No additional information was available Thursday evening.
If the Allen County coroner rules the stabbing a homicide, it would be the 20th in the county this year.